Gala night at Cabaret – who would you dreamcast as the next Emcee and Sally Bowles?

The stars book themselves into the Kit Kat Club to celebrate Maude Apatow and Mason Alexander Park

The five-star production of Cabaret recently held a special gala night in celebration of new cast members Maude Apatow as Sally Bowles and Mason Alexander Park as the Emcee.

We were there to greet the VIP guests and we also asked them to put on their casting director’s hat for a second as we posed the question: who would you dreamcast as your next Emcee and Sally Bowles in the West End?

Alongside Apatow and Park, the current company also includes Nathan Ives-Moiba as Cliff Bradshaw, Beverley Klein as Fraulein Schneider, Teddy Kempner as Herr Schultz, Danny Mahoney as Ernst Ludwig and Michelle Bishop as Fraulein Kost, with Emily Benjamin playing the role of Sally Bowles at certain performances. The cast is completed by Gabriela Benedetti, Emily Benjamin, Charles Croysdill, Laura Delany, Sally Frith, Matthew Gent, Ying Ue Li, Ela Lisondra, Chris O’Mara, Grant Neal, Hicaro Nicolai, Adam Taylor, Toby Turpin, Patrick Wilden and Sophie Maria Wojna.

The prologue company currently includes Rachel Benson, Ami Benton, Laura Braid, Reuben Greeph, James Hastings, Samantha Ho, Emma Holt, Liz Kamille, Andrew Linnie, Aine McLoughlin and Callum Sterling.

The show is directed by Rebecca Frecknall, set and costume design is by Tom Scutt with choreography by Julia Cheng. Musical supervision is by Jennifer Whyte and musical direction is by Ben Ferguson with lighting design by Isabella Byrd and sound design by Nick Lidster. The casting director is Stuart Burt and the associate director is Jordan Fein.

