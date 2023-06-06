Cabaret – first look images of Mason Alexander Park, Maude Apatow and more released

New production shots have been released for the multi-award-winning and critically acclaimed production of Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club in London’s West End, featuring Maude Apatow as Sally Bowles, Mason Alexander Park as the Emcee, Beverley Klein as Fraulein Schneider, and Teddy Kempner as Herr Schultz.

The new principal cast members began performances on 29 May.

The cast also includes Nathan Ives Moiba as Cliff Bradshaw, Danny Mahoney as Ernst Ludwig and Michelle Bishop as Fraulein Kost, with Emily Benjamin playing the role of Sally Bowles at certain performances. The company is completed by Gabriela Benedetti, Emily Benjamin, Charles Croysdill, Laura Delany, Sally Frith, Matthew Gent, Ying Ue Li, Ela Lisondra, Chris O’Mara, Grant Neal, Hicaro Nicolai, Adam Taylor, Toby Turpin, Patrick Wilden and Sophie Maria Wojna.

The prologue company currently includes Rachel Benson, Ami Benton, Laura Braid, Reuben Greeph, James Hastings, Samantha Ho, Emma Holt, Liz Kamille, Andrew Linnie, Aine McLoughlin and Callum Sterling.

The show is directed by Rebecca Frecknall, set and costume design is by Tom Scutt with choreography by Julia Cheng. Musical supervision is by Jennifer Whyte and musical direction is by Ben Ferguson with lighting design by Isabella Byrd and sound design by Nick Lidster. The casting director is Stuart Burt and the associate director is Jordan Fein.

