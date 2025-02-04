whatsonstage white
Full casting confirmed for Dracula, A Comedy of Terrors

Some familiar faces join the UK premiere!

Alex Wood

Alex Wood

| London |

4 February 2025

The company, photos supplied by Menier Chocolate Factory

Complete casting for the UK premiere of Dracula, A Comedy of Terrors has been confirmed.

Gordon Greenberg and Steve Rosen’s adaptation offers a humorous take on Bram Stoker’s iconic horror novel.

Greenberg, who returns to the Menier Chocolate Factory following his previous productions of The Baker’s Wife and Barnum, is set to direct. The show will open on 17 March 2025, with previews starting on 8 March. The run will continue until 3 May.

Set in Transylvania, the story follows Jonathan Harker, a timid English estate agent, who travels to meet his new client, Count Dracula. The Count, however, turns out to be not only a vampire but a narcissistic figure struggling with an existential crisis.

This 90-minute production is designed to be fast-paced and genre-bending, with a cast of five performers who will switch between multiple roles throughout the show.

Starring will be James Daly (reprising the role of Dracula), Safeena Ladha (Lucy Westfeldt), Dianne Pilkington (Dr Westfeldt), and WhatsOnStage Award winner Charlie Stemp (Jonathan Harker), with the newly revealed Sebastien Torkia as Mina Westfeldt and Van Helsing.

Set design is by Tijana Bjelajac, with costume design by Tristan Raines, lighting design by Ben Cracknell, and sound design by Yvonne Gilbert.

Public booking is open now.

