Full cast for A Moon for the Misbegotten with Ruth Wilson and Michael Shannon revealed

The Almeida Theatre has announced full casting for its new production of Eugene O’Neill’s A Moon for the Misbegotten, directed by Rebecca Frecknall and starring Ruth Wilson and Michael Shannon.

Set on a Connecticut farm, the play follows Josie Hogan, who is stuck on the land with her father, while James Tyrone Jr struggles with guilt and grief. Over the course of one night, their lives are profoundly changed.

Also set to appear are Peter Corboy, Akie Kotabe and David Threlfall. The creative team includes set designer Tom Scutt, costume designer Moi Tran, lighting designer Jack Knowles, sound designer Peter Rice, and composer NYX.

The production will run from 17 June to 16 August, with a press night on 25 June.