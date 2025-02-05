Full cast announced for Rhinoceros at the Almeida

See who joins Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù in the new take on Ionesco’s absurdist satire

The Almeida Theatre has announced the full cast for Omar Elerian’s production of Rhinoceros, which opens on 1 April 2025 following previews from 25 March and runs until 26 April.

Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù will lead the cast as Berenger, joined by John Biddle, Hayley Carmichael, Paul Hunter, Anoushka Lucas, Joshua McGuire, Sophie Steer and Alan Williams. Elerian, who previously directed The Chairs to critical acclaim, directs this new version of Eugène Ionesco’s absurdist satire.

Set in a provincial French town, Rhinoceros follows Berenger as he watches in disbelief as his fellow townspeople begin transforming into rhinoceroses. What starts as an isolated incident soon turns into an epidemic, as one by one, the population succumbs to a force that strips them of their individuality.

The creative team also includes set and costume designer Ana Inés Jabares-Pita, lighting designer Jackie Shemesh, sound designer Elena Peña, movement director Toby Sedgwick, and musical director John Biddle. Casting is by Amy Ball.

Tickets are on sale now.