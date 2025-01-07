whatsonstage white
Almeida Theatre announces complete casting for Otherland

Chris Bush’s world premiere play begins performances next month

Tom Millward

Tom Millward

| London |

7 January 2025

Headshots of Serena Manteghi, Laura Hanna, Danielle Fiamanya and Beth Hinton-Lever
Serena Manteghi, Laura Hanna, Danielle Fiamanya and Beth Hinton-Lever, provided by the production

The Almeida Theatre has announced full casting for the upcoming world premiere production of Otherland.

Written by Chris Bush (Standing at the Sky’s Edge) and directed by Ann Yee, the play tells the story of Jo and Harry, who are navigating the emotional complexities of change and self-discovery as they disentangle their lives from each other. It examines what it means to stay true to oneself in the face of life-altering transformations.

Joining previously announced cast members Jade Anouka, Jackie Clune, Fizz Sinclair, and Amanda Wilkin will be Danielle Fiamanya (The Secret Life of Bees), Laura Hanna (Once Upon a Time in Nazi-Occupied Tunisia), Beth Hinton-Lever (Hadestown) and Serena Manteghi (English).

The creative team for Otherland includes Fly Davis as set designer, Milla Clarke as costume designer, Anna Watson as lighting designer, Pete Malkin as sound designer, and Jennifer Whyte as composer and music supervisor. Casting is by Amy Ball.

Otherland will officially open at the Almeida on 20 February, following previews from 12 February, and runs until 15 March.

