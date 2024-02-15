Full cast announced for Made in Dagenham concert at The London Palladium

Full casting has been revealed for the tenth anniversary concert of Made in Dagenham.

Pixie Lott (as Rita O’Grady), Bonnie Langford (as Barbara Castle) and Killian Donnelly (as Eddie O’Grady) lead the show, and are set to be joined by Trevor Dion Nicholas (Next To Normal) as Mr Tooley, Peter Duncan (Hairspray) as Monty and newcomer Gerardine Sacdalan, a third year Urdang Student, as Sandra.

The cast also features Zoë Rainey (An American in Paris) as Lisa Hopkins, Richard Dempsey (Tammy Faye) as Mr Hopkins, Gerard Carey (Les Misérables) as Harold Wilson, Jenna Boyd (Come From Away) as Beryl, Katy Secombe (Les Misérables) as Connie Riley, Kerry Winter (Shrek) as Clare, Sarah Merrifield (Macbeth) as Cass, Oscar Conlon-Morrey (Only Fools and Horses) as Cortina Man and Chubby Chuff, Kieran Brown (The Phantom of the Opera) as Ron Macer and Mr Buckton, Neil Ditt (Emmerdale) as Gregory Hubble and Stan, Will Hopkins as Barry, Craig Armstrong (La Cage Aux Folles) as Sid, and Adam Strong (Aladdin) as Bill.

Sarah Hills (Les Misérables) and Josie Brightwell (The War of the Worlds) lead a 30-strong ensemble cast featuring graduates from London School of Musical Theatre, Guildford School of Acting and Emil Dale’s Performing Arts Academy.

We caught up with the trio of lead performers during a special photoshoot to talk about the concert staging as well as the current status of the gender pay gap over five decades after the famous 1968 strike at the Dagenham Ford factory:

Based on a true story and adapted from the hit film, Made in Dagenham is penned by Richard Bean with music and lyrics by David Arnold and Richard Thomas. Set in 1960s Essex, it follows Rita, a mother leading her friends in a protest against Ford’s Dagenham car plant after it lowers female workers’ pay.

Produced by Scott Garnham and Simon Schofield for Sisco Entertainment and directed by Shaun Kerrison, Made in Dagenham will be staged in concert at The London Palladium on Saturday, 16 March 2024. Tickets are on sale below.