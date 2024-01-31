Full cast announced for Gypsy charity concert with Jodie Prenger in Manchester

The Hope Mill Theatre has announced the complete company for its one-night concert production of Gypsy, featuring Jodie Prenger as Rose.

The piece is scheduled to be presented on 25 February 2024, at the Opera House in Manchester. The concert aims to raise funds for Hope Mill Theatre’s ‘Hope for the Future’ campaign, in order to secure the future life of the award-winning Manchester venue.

Directed by Joseph Houston and choreographed by William Whelton, co-founders of Hope Mill, and featuring a 21-piece orchestra, the production will explore a new model for the company to mount larger-scale stagings to wider audiences.

Houston commented: “I am thrilled to share our exciting cast for our upcoming production of Gyspy. So many of the wonderful cast we have assembled have either performed in Hope Mill shows or have been supporters of the venue. It is also wonderful to be showcasing up-and-coming talent, with students from Laine Theatre Arts second year, as well as students from Stagebox. Audiences can expect all the magic and spectacle of a Hope Mill production, with full-out choreography, wonderful costumes, soaring music, comedy, drama and a whole lot of heart. This is sure to be a special evening that you won’t want to miss.”

Joining Prenger on stage will be Tom Lister (as Herbie), Grace Mouat (as Louise), May Tether (as June), Divina De Campo (as Mazeppa), Harriet Thorpe (as Tessie Tura), Liz Fletcher (as Electra), Idriss Kargbo (as Tulsa), Peter Gunn (as Pop/Mr Goldstone) and Angela Lonsdale (as Miss Cratchitt), Halle Brady (as Baby June), and Amelia Munshi (as Baby Louise).

Completing the company are students from Laine Theatre Arts – Jacob Morrish, Josh Egan, Harvey Pearce, Nat Ingham, Cameron Boulter, Holly Henderson, Ynez Williams, Aisling Sharkey, Georgia Clements, and Eloise Knowles – alongside students from Stagebox Theatre Academy.

The creative team also includes Charise Renouf (co-choreographer), Andrew Exeter (set design), Joseph Clayton (musical director), Aaron Dootson (lighting design), Matt Powell (projection design), Lorraine Bell (costume design), Paul Smith (sound design) and Manny Crooks (dialect coach).

Gypsy, a musical fable with a book by Arthur Laurents, music by Jule Styne, and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, tells the story of Rose (Prenger) and her daughters navigating the showbiz world. The piece includes well-known songs such as “Everything’s Coming Up Roses”, “Together (Wherever We Go)”, “You Gotta Get a Gimmick”, and “Rose’s Turn”.

The production is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals Ltd on behalf of Tams Witmark LLC.

Tickets are on sale below.