Frank Wildhorn makes history as first composer to open the same show on the same night – on two different continents

Celebrated Broadway composer Frank Wildhorn is set to make West End history tonight with the first preview performance of Your Lie in April at the Harold Pinter Theatre.

The manga, first published in 2011, has sold over 7.5 million copies in 17 countries. It was adapted into a 22-part anime TV series in 2014, a live-action film in 2016, and a Japanese stage production in 2017. Wildhorn’s musical adaptation premiered in Tokyo in 2022 and set box office records. The West End production is its English language premiere.

The production marks the first manga-inspired musical to get a West End season and features a 100 per cent all-Asian cast. Simultaneously, another production of Your Lie in April will open in Seoul, Korea, making global theatre history in the process. Wildhorn, who is a multi-Grammy, Tony, and Emmy Award nominee, said today: “I always say, music has no borders, and tonight audiences in both London and Seoul will experience our Japanese manga show, Your Lie In April, at the same time! The stars aligned and it’s a wonderful thing. I am so grateful to my London/New York/international producers and to EMK, my long time producers in Seoul. This cross cultural collaboration in bringing such a beautiful manga love story to so many people is a just incredible and a great honour. ‘Let the play begin!’ With gratitude and love.”

The London production will run for a three-month season, with the official press night on Friday, 5 July. The UK cast includes Zheng Xi Yong as Kosei, Mia Kobayashi as Kaori, Rachel Clare Chan as Tsubaki, and Dean John-Wilson as Watari.

In Seoul, the premiere at the Seoul Arts Center will feature Lee Hong-ki from FT Island, Yoon So-ho, and Kim Hee-jae as Kosei, Lee Bom-sori, Kei from Lovelyz and EL7Z Up, and Jung Zi-so from the Oscar-winning film Parasite as Kaori, Lee Jae-jin from FT Island, Kim Jin-wook, and Jo Hwan-ji as Watari and Park Si-in and Hwang Woo-lim as Tsubaki.

The story follows Kōsei, a young piano prodigy who loses his ability to play after his mother’s sudden death. His life changes when he meets Kaori, a brilliant violinist who encourages him to perform again. The UK production of Your Lie in April features music by Wildhorn, lyrics by Carly Robyn Green and Tracy Miller, and an English language book by Rinne B Groff. It is directed and choreographed by Nick Winston, with co-direction by Jordan Murphy. The Korean production is directed by Choo Jung Hwa, with choreography by Kim Byung Jin.

The UK production is produced by Carter Dixon McGill Ltd, Indie Theatrical, and Pinnacle Productions, among others. The Korean production is produced by Sophy Jiwon Kim/EMK Entertainment Co., Ltd.