For Tonight musical to be staged in concert in the West End

New musical For Tonight will be staged in concert in the West End in September.

An original musical inspired by writer Spencer Williams’ three-times great grandfather’s handwritten journal, the show is set in a 19th century Welsh town where a Roma family is ostracised by the local community.

The score features traditional Welsh choral, indie-pop, folk, and Romani-inspired melodies, all blended together in one cast album. The piece has book, music and lyrics by Shenelle Salcido and Williams.

Producing the show is Blair Russell (Slave Play, Lizard Boy) while the piece is direcoted by Nick Evans, with musical direction by Iestyn Griffiths, orchestration by Jen Green, set design by Stewart J Charlesworth, orchestral management by Dave Danford, casting by Harry Blumenau and choreography by Kevan Allen, while Raine Geoghegan is the cultural script consultant.

Williams said: “This musical is rooted in my Welsh family history, but like the Romani peoples has journeyed far and wide in the course of its development. I can’t wait for UK audiences to experience this timeless tale that showcases the distinct music, movement, and language of the Welsh and Romani cultures.”

Cast, choir and full creative team to be announced shortly. The show will play at the Adelphi Theatre on 5 September 2023, with tickets on sale on Friday.