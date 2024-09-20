Photos

Floella Benjamin's Coming to England musical – first look at the new tour

The production is visiting locations across the UK

20 September 2024

4D4A7778 CTE Production Photography Mark Senior
Coming to England, © Mark Senior

Take a first look at the UK tour of Coming to England, the stage adaptation of Floella Benjamin’s award-winning book.

Penned by David Wood (The Tiger Who Came to Tea), the play is set in the 1960s and tells Benjamin’s story of moving to England at the age of ten, where her family faced racism and intolerance, and triumphing over adversity to ultimately become Baroness Benjamin of Beckenham. It premiered at Birmingham Rep in spring 2022, receiving a glowing review from WhatsOnStage.

The cast includes Julene Robinson (Get Up, Stand Up! The Bob Marley Musical) as Floella, Charles Angiama (Tell Me Everything) as Dardie, gospel singer Maryla Abraham as Marmie, Shaquille Jack (For Black Boys Who Consider Suicide When the Hue Gets Too Heavy) as Ellington, Solomon Gordon (Welcome to Thebes) as Lester, Simone Robinson (Passing Strange) as Sandra / Teacher, Alexander Bellinfantie (My Bloody Galentine) as Roy / Uncle, Taya Ming (Much Ado About Nothing) as Cynthia / Auntie, Jordan Stamatiadis (Stephen Sondheim’s Old Friends: A Celebration) as Teacher and others, Christian James (Dirty Dancing) as Policeman and others, Kamarane Grant (Three Little Birds) as onstage swing and dance captain and Joe Pieri (Roles We’ll Never Play) as onstage swing.

Under the direction of Denzel Westley Sanderson, the creative team includes designer Jasmine Swan, musical director and arranger Abdul Shyllon, choreographer and movement director Kloe Dean, lighting designers Rachel Luff and Will Hayman, sound designer Beth Duke and casting director Richard Johnston for Pippa Ailion and Natalie Gallacher Casting. Completing the team are assistant director Tara Noonan, voice and dialect coach Simone Sauphanor and costume supervisor Louise Smith.

Produced by Nicoll Entertainment and MAST Mayflower Studios, Coming to England began performances at Swansea Grand Theatre last week, with tour stops including Oxford, Lichfield, Cheltenham, Southampton, Nottingham, Birmingham and Northampton.

3B9A5278 CTE Production Photography Mark Senior
Coming to England, © Mark Senior
3B9A5066 CTE Production Photography Mark Senior
3B9A4902 CTE Production Photography Mark Senior
Coming to England, © Mark Senior
3B9A4673 CTE Production Photography Mark Senior
Coming to England, © Mark Senior
3B9A4436 CTE Production Photography Mark Senior
Coming to England, © Mark Senior
3B9A4365 CTE Production Photography Mark Senior
Coming to England, © Mark Senior
3B9A4343 CTE Production Photography Mark Senior
Coming to England, © Mark Senior
3B9A4266 CTE Production Photography Mark Senior
Coming to England, © Mark Senior

