First look photos of Ballet Shoes world premiere at the National Theatre released

Katy Rudd’s production has its official opening tonight at the Olivier Theatre

Noel Streatfeild’s best-selling book Ballet Shoes has been adapted for the stage by Kendall Feaver, and we have first-look images.

The family show is playing on the National Theatre’s Olivier stage over the festive season. It is directed by Katy Rudd, who returns to the National Theatre following her acclaimed production of The Ocean at the End of the Lane.

The piece follows three adopted sisters living in a crumbling house, learning to forge a future while keeping their family together.

Appearing in the world premiere are Stacy Abalogun (Ensemble), Eryck Brahmania (Ensemble), Cordelia Braithwaite (Young Juliet Manoff, Ballerina and Ensemble), Luke Cinque-White (off-stage swing), Michelle Cornelius (ensemble), Sonya Cullingford (Winifred and ensemble), Yanexi Enriquez (Petrova Fossil), Jenny Galloway (Nana), Courtney George (ensemble), Georges Hann (The Prince and ensemble), Nadine Higgin (Theo Dane), Nuwan Hugh Perera (Pianist and ensemble), Philip Labey (ensemble), Katie Lee (on stage swing), Helena Lymbery (Doctor Jakes), Sharol Mackenzie (ensemble), Pearl Mackie (Sylvia), Xolisweh Ana Richards (Katerina Federovsky and ensemble), Sid Sagar (Jai Saran), Grace Saif (Pauline Fossil), Justin Salinger (Great Uncle Matthew and Madame Fidolia), Daisy Sequerra (Posy Fossil) and Katie Singh (ensemble),

Alongside Rudd as director, the show’s creative team includes set designer Frankie Bradshaw, costume designer Samuel Wyer, choreographer Ellen Kane, composer Asaf Zohar, dance arrangements and orchestrations Gavin Sutherland, lighting designer Paule Constable, sound designer Ian Dickinson for Autograph, video designer Ash J Woodward, illusions Chris Fisher, casting director Bryony Jarvis-Taylor, classical coach Cira Robinson, dialect coach Penny Dyer, voice coaches Cathleen McCarron and Tamsin Newlands, associate set designer Natalie Johnson, associate choreographer Jonathan Goddard, swing consultant Eddie Slattery, fight director Haruka Kuroda and staff director Aaliyah Mckay.