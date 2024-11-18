Take a look behind-the-scenes at Ballet Shoes ahead of its world premiere at the National Theatre

WhatsOnStage recently paid a visit to the National Theatre, where we went into rehearsals to see how the world premiere production of Ballet Shoes is limbering up.

We also had the opportunity to sit down with a handful of the cast’s principals – Pearl Mackie (who plays Sylvia), Grace Saif (Pauline Fossil), Yanexi Enriquez (Petrova Fossil) and Daisy Sequerra (Posy Fossil) – to get their thoughts on the stage adaptation (and learning ballet from scratch).

Watch our exclusive video below:

Ballet Shoes is based on Noel Streatfeild’s best-selling book, adapted for the stage by Kendall Feaver (The Almighty Sometimes) and directed by Katy Rudd (The Ocean at the End of the Lane). The piece follows three adopted sisters living in a crumbling house, learning to forge a future while keeping their family together.

The London cast also includes Stacy Abalogun (ensemble), Eryck Brahmania (ensemble), Cordelia Braithwaite (ensemble), Michelle Cornelius (ensemble), Sonya Cullingford (Winifred), Jenny Galloway (Nana), Courtney George (ensemble), Georges Hann (ensemble), Nadine Higgin (Theo Dane), Philip Labey (ensemble), Katie Lee (on-stage swing), Helena Lymbery (Doctor Jakes), Sharol Mackenzie (ensemble), Nuwan Hugh Perera (ensemble), Xolisweh Ana Richards (Ballerina), Sid Sagar (Jayan Saravanan), Justin Salinger (GUM) and Katie Singh (ensemble).

The show’s creative team includes set designer Frankie Bradshaw, costume designer Samuel Wyer, choreographer Ellen Kane, composer Asaf Zohar, dance arrangements and orchestrations Gavin Sutherland, lighting designer Paule Constable, sound designer Ian Dickinson for Autograph, video designer Ash J Woodward, casting director Bryony Jarvis-Taylor, dialect coach Penny Dyer, voice coaches Cathleen McCarron and Tamsin Newlands, associate choreographer Jonathan Goddard and staff director Aaliyah Mckay.

Ballet Shoes runs at the National’s Olivier Theatre from 26 November 2024 until 22 February 2025, with tickets on sale below.