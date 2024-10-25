Fawlty Towers announces final extension and West End closing date

The classic comedy will wrap up next spring

Fawlty Towers has revealed its final performance date and another extension.

The show, penned by John Cleese, is based on the cult classic sitcom of the same name that starred Cleese. Leading the show are Adam Jackson-Smith (who plays Basil), Anna-Jane Casey (Sybil), Hemi Yeroham (Manuel), Victoria Fox (Polly) and Paul Nicholas (The Major).

The West End cast is completed by Rachel Izen (as Mrs Richards), Steven Meo (as Mr Hutchinson/German guest), Kate Russell-Smith (as Miss Tibbs), Nicola Sanderson (as Miss Gatsby), Greg Haiste (as Mr Thurston/German guest), Danny Bayne (as Mr Walt/Dr Finn), Neil Stuart (as Taxi Driver/Mr Firkins/Mr Kerr/Mr Sharp), and Emma Fenney (as German guest), alongside Mia Austen, John Hasler, Dale Superville, Ben Jacobson and Suzy Bloom.

It has now extended performances until 1 March 2025, at which point it will close. Tickets for new dates are on sale now.

You can watch Cleese discuss the show with WhatsOnStage below:

Led by director Caroline Jay Ranger (Only Fool and Horses: The Musical), the creative team includes set and costume designer Liz Ascroft, lighting designer Ian Scott, sound designer Rory Madden, casting director Anne Vosser, assistant director Denise Ranger and resident director Chris Kiely.