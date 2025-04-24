Family theatre show to play at the London Transport Museum

The London Transport Museum has announced the premiere of a new theatre show.

Aimed at children aged five to eleven, the piece will open on site in the museum’s Cubic Theatre this May half-term.

The family production follows two trainee engineers as they race against time to tackle transport challenges from London’s past, present and future. The hour-long educational show will contain comedy, science demos, and audience interaction.

Transport Explorers: A Live Show is programmed as part of the museum’s director and CEO, Elizabeth McKay’s Transported by Culture initiative.

Hattie Manton will play Jesse, with James Georgiou Zach as Kai. Kirsty Jackson is the understudy.

The creative team behind the show is writer Rachel Barnett-Jones, director Nicola Shepherd, and designer Damien Stanton, with stage management from James Theobold and production management from Dave Muir. From Dan Colman Creative comes producer Dan Colman, general manager Lauren Buckley, and production coordinator Bethany Cooper.

McKay said, “We’re so pleased to expand our offer for families with this exciting new children’s show, inspired by our collection. Our museum tells the story of how London’s transport network has evolved in amazing ways since 1800 – through engineering innovation, ingenuity and creativity – to become a global icon.”

She added: “Dan Colman Creative’s fantastic new production will bring these stories to life for children in this fun and energetic STEM-based show that aims to ignite kids’ curiosity about the past, present, and future of London and the way transport keeps the city moving. What better place to showcase these stories on stage than at London Transport Museum in the heart of the Covent Garden Piazza.”

Performances are now on sale for 27 May to 1 June, with a press performance on 29 May.

The show will then reopen to run during school holidays for the remainder of the year.