End with Clive Owen and Saskia Reeves at the National Theatre – in rehearsals

The National Theatre has released first-look images of Clive Owen and Saskia Reeves in rehearsals for the world premiere of End.

Written by David Eldridge, the play marks the conclusion of his trilogy exploring love and relationships, following Beginning and Middle. It opens in the Dorfman Theatre on 13 November 2025 and runs until 17 January 2026. End follows Alfie and Julie as they decide how their story ends.

The production is directed by Lyric Hammersmith Theatre artistic director Rachel O’Riordan, with design by Gary McCann, lighting by Sally Ferguson, sound by Donato Wharton, intimacy direction by Bethan Clark, casting by Alastair Coomer, dialect coaching by Patricia Logue, associate sound design by Nick Mann and staff direction by Philip J Morris.

The press night will take place on 20 November 2025.