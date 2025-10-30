whatsonstage white
End with Clive Owen and Saskia Reeves at the National Theatre – in rehearsals

The play concludes a trilogy of two-handers from David Eldridge

30 October 2025

Saskia Reeves (Julie) in rehearsals for End at the National Theatre. Photographer Marc Brenner 00329
Saskia Reeves (Julie) in rehearsals, © Marc Brenner

The National Theatre has released first-look images of Clive Owen and Saskia Reeves in rehearsals for the world premiere of End.

Written by David Eldridge, the play marks the conclusion of his trilogy exploring love and relationships, following Beginning and Middle. It opens in the Dorfman Theatre on 13 November 2025 and runs until 17 January 2026. End follows Alfie and Julie as they decide how their story ends.

The production is directed by Lyric Hammersmith Theatre artistic director Rachel O’Riordan, with design by Gary McCann, lighting by Sally Ferguson, sound by Donato Wharton, intimacy direction by Bethan Clark, casting by Alastair Coomer, dialect coaching by Patricia Logue, associate sound design by Nick Mann and staff direction by Philip J Morris.

The press night will take place on 20 November 2025.

Saskia Reeves (Julie) and Clive Owen (Alfie) in rehearsals for End at the National Theatre. Photographer Marc Brenner 02984
Saskia Reeves (Julie) and Clive Owen (Alfie), © Marc Brenner
Saskia Reeves (Julie) and Clive Owen (Alfie) in rehearsals for End at the National Theatre. Photographer Marc Brenner 02906
Saskia Reeves (Julie) and Clive Owen (Alfie), © Marc Brenner
Saskia Reeves (Julie) and Clive Owen (Alfie) in rehearsals for End at the National Theatre. Photographer Marc Brenner 00666
Saskia Reeves (Julie) and Clive Owen (Alfie), © Marc Brenner
Rachel O’Riordan (Director) in rehearsals for End at the National Theatre. Photographer Marc Brenner 00083
Rachel O’Riordan (director) in rehearsals, © Marc Brenner
Philip J Morris (Staff Director) in rehearsals for End at the National Theatre. Photographer Marc Brenner 01031
Philip J Morris (staff director) in rehearsals, © Marc Brenner
David Eldridge (Writer) in rehearsals for End at the National Theatre. Photographer Marc Brenner 03044
David Eldridge (writer) in rehearsals, © Marc Brenner
David Eldridge (Writer) and Rachel O’Riordan (Director) in rehearsals for End at the National Theatre. Photographer Marc Brenner 00701
David Eldridge (writer) and Rachel O’Riordan (director) in rehearsals, © Marc Brenner
Clive Owen (Alfie) in rehearsals for End at the National Theatre. Photographer Marc Brenner 00089
