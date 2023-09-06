Elf reveals full casting including Matthew Wolfenden and Tom Chambers

The festive favourite has found its Buddy and its returning Walter Hobbs

Emmerdale‘s Matthew Wolfenden (who plays David Metcalfe in the ITV soap opera) is set to leave the series after almost two decades to lead the company of the 2023 production of Elf at the Dominion Theatre.

He takes on the role of Buddy, alongside Tom Chambers (Father Brown), who reprises his role as Walter Hobbs from the 2022 run.

They join previously announced cast members Georgina Castle (Dirty Dancing) as Jovie, Rebecca Lock (The Phantom of the Opera) as Emily Hobbs, Nicholas Pound (Cats) as Santa, Kim Ismay (Wicked) as Debs and Dermot Canavan (Hairspray) as Store Manager, who are all reprising their respective roles from the 2022 production as well.

Ben Lancaster (Police Cops: The Musical) will alternate the role of Buddy at certain scheduled performances.

Completing the company are Rhys Batten (The SpongeBob Musical), Evonnee Bentley-Holder (Aint Too Proud), Marie Finlayson (Tina – The Tina Turner Musical), Aimée Fisher (Groundhog Day), Farirayi Garaba (The SpongeBob Musical), Alex Given (The Book of Mormon), Morgan Gregory (Newsies), Samuel John-Humphreys (Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat), Keir Hylands (Frozen), Dominic Lamb (Legally Blonde), Ellis Linford-Pill (We Will Rock You), Theo Reece (The SpongeBob Musical), Chloe Saunders (Grease), Heather Scott-Martin (Singin’ in the Rain), Jessica Spalis (Mamma Mia! The Party), Katie Warsop (Annie) and Natalie Woods (Wind in the Willows), with Jude Farrant (Matilda the Musical), Daniel Lee (Glory Ride), Oliver Ravelini (Winnie the Pooh) and Austin Riley (The Osmonds) alternating the role of Michael Hobbs.

Elf, based on the beloved 2003 film of the same name, follows a man named Buddy, who accidentally crawls into Santa’s sack as a baby and ends up being raised by elves. When he discovers he is in fact human, he travels to New York City to connect with his biological father.

Back at the helm for the 2023 West End return is director Philip Wm McKinley, while the production will also feature choreography by Liam Steel, original set and costume design by Tim Goodchild, lighting design by Patrick Woodroffe, sound by Gareth Owen and video design by Ian William Galloway. Casting is by Grindrod Burton Casting.

Elf runs at the Dominion Theatre from 15 November 2023 to 6 January 2024, with tickets on sale below.