Elektra with Brie Larson – first look photos released

The Greek classic has been given a modern overhaul!

Exclusive: First look photos of Oscar winner Brie Larson in Elektra have been released.

In her UK stage debut, Larson leads the UK premiere of Anne Carson’s adaptation of Sophocles’ classic.

Under the direction of Tony Award nominee Daniel Fish (Oklahoma!), the piece brings the tragedy into a contemporary world. It follows a family reeling following a father’s assassination, and the daughter is primed to act in response.

Joining Larson are Patrick Vaill as Orestes, Stockard Channing as Clytemnestra, Marième Diouf as Chrysothemis and Greg Hicks as Aegisthus. Also in the company are Hannah Bristow, Wallis Currie-Wood, Jo Goldsmith-Eteson, Nardia Ruth, Rebecca Thorn, Adeola Yemitan and Arthur Boan.

Alongside Fish, the creative team includes Annie-B Parson (choreography), Jeremy Herbert (set design), Doey Lüthi (costume design), Adam Silverman (lighting design), Max and Ben Ringham (sound design), Ted Hearne (composer), Kate Godfrey (voice and dialect) and Heather Basten (casting).

Produced by Empire Street Productions, Elektra premiered at Theatre Royal Brighton earlier this month. From 24 January, it’ll transfer to the Duke of York’s Theatre in London for a strictly limited 11-week season, playing unti12 April 2025. A press night is scheduled for 5 February 2025. Tickets are on sale now.

Day seats will be available throughout the run, as well as a “pay what you can” lottery. Signed, audio described and captioned performances (captioned by Stagetext) will take place on 25 February and 4 March.