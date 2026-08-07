Edinburgh Fringe 2026 top picks: three to see on day one

While we wait to start dishing out the stars (there’ll be some lovely reviews very soon!), we wanted to start cracking with some daily recommendations for this year’s Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

The Fringe may draw performance companies from every corner of the globe, but some of the most electric, emotionally resonant work on offer remains homegrown. For the first round-up of the festival, we’re shining a spotlight on three outstanding Scottish productions. Where better place to start?

Cathy

Presented by the Traverse Theatre Company, Cathy is a brand-new comedy from acclaimed Scottish writer Eilidh Loan (Moorcroft). Inspired by Loan’s own grandmother and her uniquely hilarious approach to dealing with grief after losing her husband, the real-life Cathy insisted that legendary Scottish performer Elaine C. Smith play her – and she got her wish! Traverse Theatre, various times

Prophets

Written by Fringe First winner Jack MacGregor and directed by Fraser Scott, this tense psychological thriller delves into dark folk-horror territory. The story follows a Scottish researcher who travels to a remote island territory, only to uncover a rapidly growing religious cult preparing for its “Day of Paradise”. It’s coming already garlanded – the show won the 2026 ART Award from Assembly Festival – presented annually to support new Scottish writing and creativity at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe. Roxyboxy at Assembly Roxy, 17.45

The Singer

Featuring original songs from Grammy-nominated Scottish pop icon KT Tunstall, Cora Bissett and Jamie Rea’s bold piece of gig-theatre follows Joe, a deaf artist who “sings” through visual movement and BSL, and Andy, a washed-up musician desperate for a comeback. Together, they take on an ableist music industry in an exhilarating celebration of identity and connection. Traverse Theatre, various times