Donmar Warehouse reveals full cast for The Human Body, starring Keeley Hawes and Jack Davenport

The Donmar Warehouse has unveiled complete casting for its upcoming world premiere of Lucy Kirkwood’s The Human Body.

The production will be co-directed by Ann Yee alongside the venue’s outgoing artistic director Michael Longhurst.

Marking Kirkwood’s Donmar debut, the new play is set during the birth of the NHS in the 1940s and follows a romantic frisson between a Labour councillor GP and a local lad who has made it big in Hollywood.

Joining previously announced cast members Keeley Hawes (Bodyguard) as Iris and Jack Davenport (Call My Agent!) as George will be Tom Goodman-Hill (as Julian Elcock), Flora Jacoby Richardson and Audrey Kattan (sharing the role of Laura Elcock), Pearl Mackie (as Sylvia Samuels) and Siobhán Redmond (as Helen Mackeson MP) with additional characters played by members of the company. Casting is by Anna Cooper.

The creative team also includes designer Fly Davis, lighting designer Joshua Pharo, sound designers and composers Ben and Max Ringham, video designers Nathan Amzi and Joe Ransom, fight director Kate Waters, assistant set and costume designer Rimu Kwok, assistant lighting designer Cheng Keng and assistant sound designer José Guillermo Puello.

The Human Body runs from 16 February until 13 April 2024, with a press night scheduled for 27 February.