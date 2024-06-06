Dolly Parton bio-musical Hello, I’m Dolly to open on Broadway

The Parton will not be stopped!

Hello, I’m Dolly, a new musical biography of music icon Dolly Parton, is coming to Broadway in 2026.

Borrowing the title from Parton’s first studio album, Hello, I’m Dolly has a score by Parton that includes new material and her beloved hits, and a book by Parton and Maria S Schlatter, who co-wrote Parton’s holiday film Christmas on the Square.

Cast and creative team will be announced in the future.

Recently inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, Parton’s most recent album, Rockstar, scored her biggest album debut sales week of her seven-decade career. She is the first artist to have topped Billboard’s Adult Contemporary, Christian AC Songs, Hot Country Songs, Christian Airplay, Rock Digital Songs, Country Airplay, and Dance/Mix Show Airplay radio charts, and she’s had 26 songs reach the top spot on the country charts.

An 11-time Grammy winner, who has donated 242 million books to children around the world with her Imagination Library, Parton’s beloved songs include “Jolene,” “9 to 5,” “I Will Always Love You,” “Islands in the Stream,” and “Coat of Many Colors.” She wrote the score for the Broadway musical adaptation of 9 to 5 and earned a Tony Award nomination.

A different musical featuring Parton hits, Here You Come Again, is currently having its UK premiere.