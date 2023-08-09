Deborah Findlay and John Heffernan to star in The Inquiry

Chichester Festival Theatre has revealed the full cast for the world premiere of Harry Davies’ The Inquiry, as well as an additional week of performances.

Davies is a writer and an investigative reporter for The Guardian; with The Inquiry marking his first play.

The piece charts MP Arthur Gill’s political career. He became the Secretary of State for Justice in his 30s, then Lord Chancellor, and was a shoe-in to be the next Prime Minister. But, when an inquiry headed by Lady Justice Deborah Wingate could harm Gill’s career, the MP must protect his future.

Deborah Findlay (Orlando) plays Lady Justice Wingate, while John Heffernan (Much Ado About Nothing) take on the role of Arthur Gill. Joining them on stage will be Malcolm Sinclair (This House), Shazia Nicholls (Paradise Now!), Macy Nyman (Plenty), Nicholas Rowe (A Spy Among Friends) and Stephanie Street (Quiz).

Joanna Bowman directs, with design by Max Jones, lighting design by Mark Henderson, sound design by Christopher Shutt, movement by Yarit Dor, and casting by Charlotte Sutton CDG.

The Inquiry will now run at Chichester’s Minerva Theatre from 13 October to 11 November, with a press night on 17 October.

