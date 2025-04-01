whatsonstage white
Photos

Dealer’s Choice at Donmar Warehouse – first look in rehearsals

Matthew Dunster’s production of Patrick Marber’s award-winning play begins performances later this month

Tom Millward

Tom Millward

| London |

1 April 2025

Alfie Allen in rehearsals for Dealer's Choice
Alfie Allen in rehearsals for Dealer’s Choice, © Helen Murray

The Donmar Warehouse has released rehearsal shots for its forthcoming revival of Patrick Marber’s Dealer’s Choice.

Part of Tim Sheader’s inaugural season as artistic director and helmed by Matthew Dunster, this 30th-anniversary production stars Alfie Allen, Hammed Animashaun, Theo Barklem-Biggs, Brendan Coyle, Kasper Hilton-Hille, and Daniel Lapaine.

Brendan Coyle in rehearsals for Dealer's Choice
Brendan Coyle in rehearsals for Dealer’s Choice, © Helen Murray

The creative team includes Moi Tran as designer, Sally Ferguson as lighting designer, Holly Khan as sound designer, Robyn Grant as associate director, and Lotte Hines as casting director.

Dealer’s Choice tells the story of Stephen, who hosts a weekly poker game in the basement of his failing London restaurant. The usual players include the chef, the waiters, and Stephen’s errant son, but this time a stranger joins the game.

Alfie Allen in rehearsals for Dealer's Choice
Alfie Allen in rehearsals for Dealer’s Choice, © Helen Murray

Marber’s acclaimed 1995 debut won the Evening Standard Award for Best Comedy and the Writer’s Guild of Great Britain Award for Best West End Play. It has been performed in more than 50 cities worldwide.

Dealer’s Choice officially opens at Donmar Warehouse on 28 April, following previews from 18 April, and runs until 7 June 2025.

Hammed Animashaun in rehearsals for Dealer's Choice
Hammed Animashaun in rehearsals for Dealer’s Choice, © Helen Murray
Director Matthew Dunster in rehearsals for Dealer's Choice
Director Matthew Dunster in rehearsals for Dealer’s Choice, © Helen Murray
Daniel Lapaine and Theo Barklem-Biggs in rehearsals for Dealer's Choice
Daniel Lapaine and Theo Barklem-Biggs in rehearsals for Dealer’s Choice, © Helen Murray
Hammed Animashaun, Alfie Allen, Daniel Lapaine, Brendan Coyle and Kasper Hilton-Hille in rehearsals for Dealer's Choice
Hammed Animashaun, Alfie Allen, Daniel Lapaine, Brendan Coyle and Kasper Hilton-Hille in rehearsals for Dealer’s Choice, © Helen Murray
Hammed Animashaun, Theo Barklem-Biggs and Daniel Lapaine in rehearsals for Dealer's Choice
Hammed Animashaun, Theo Barklem-Biggs and Daniel Lapaine in rehearsals for Dealer’s Choice, © Helen Murray
Kasper Hilton-Hille in rehearsals for Dealer's Choice
Kasper Hilton-Hille in rehearsals for Dealer’s Choice, © Helen Murray
Theo Barklem-Biggs and Alfie Allen in rehearsals for Dealer's Choice
Theo Barklem-Biggs and Alfie Allen in rehearsals for Dealer’s Choice, © Helen Murray

Sign up to our newsletter for more

Tagged in this Story

Related Articles

See all

Latest Reviews

See all

Theatre news & discounts

Get the best deals and latest updates on theatre and shows by signing up for WhatsOnStage newsletter today!

Biggest stories of the month

READ MORE

Latest Videos

Actors Mark Strong and Francesca Amewudah Rivers in interviews with WhatsOnStage

Critics’ Circle Theatre Awards 2025 – watch the highlights

And the winners are…