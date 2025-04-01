Dealer’s Choice at Donmar Warehouse – first look in rehearsals

Matthew Dunster’s production of Patrick Marber’s award-winning play begins performances later this month

The Donmar Warehouse has released rehearsal shots for its forthcoming revival of Patrick Marber’s Dealer’s Choice.

Part of Tim Sheader’s inaugural season as artistic director and helmed by Matthew Dunster, this 30th-anniversary production stars Alfie Allen, Hammed Animashaun, Theo Barklem-Biggs, Brendan Coyle, Kasper Hilton-Hille, and Daniel Lapaine.

The creative team includes Moi Tran as designer, Sally Ferguson as lighting designer, Holly Khan as sound designer, Robyn Grant as associate director, and Lotte Hines as casting director.

Dealer’s Choice tells the story of Stephen, who hosts a weekly poker game in the basement of his failing London restaurant. The usual players include the chef, the waiters, and Stephen’s errant son, but this time a stranger joins the game.

Marber’s acclaimed 1995 debut won the Evening Standard Award for Best Comedy and the Writer’s Guild of Great Britain Award for Best West End Play. It has been performed in more than 50 cities worldwide.

Dealer’s Choice officially opens at Donmar Warehouse on 28 April, following previews from 18 April, and runs until 7 June 2025.