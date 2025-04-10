whatsonstage white
Theatre News

David Tennant and more join Tim Crouch’s An Oak Tree as guest artists

The line-up includes Luke Thompson, Russell Tovey, Indira Varma, Jessie Buckley and others

Tanyel Gumushan

Tanyel Gumushan

| London |

10 April 2025

David Tennant, Alfred Enoch (1)
David Tennant, Alfred Enoch, © Georgia Tennant, and provided uncredited

Further names have joined the 20th-anniversary staging of Tim Crouch’s An Oak Tree.

Presented by Francesca Moody Productions in association with the Young Vic, the production will feature Crouch performing alongside a different guest artist at each performance. Which artist (who has not seen or read the play beforehand) will only be revealed to the audience on the night.

The story follows a father who has lost his daughter in a car accident and the driver of the car, who is a stage hypnotist. Their first meeting occurs when the father volunteers for the hypnotist’s act, resulting in an exploration of grief, suggestion, and the power of the mind.

An Oak Tree first premiered in 2005 and has since been performed in 19 countries, with over 350 guest artists, including Frances McDormand, Geoffrey Rush, Sharon D Clarke, Sophie Okonedo, and Peter Dinklage.

The play pioneered the concept of the theatrical ‘cold-read’, where guest performers enter the story without prior preparation. Directed by Crouch alongside Karl James and Andy Smith, the play includes music by Peter Gill.

Previously announced guest artists include Ṣọ́pẹ́ DìrísùMichelle TerryLuke Thompson, Russell Tovey, and Indira Varma, as well as Adjoa Andoh, Jessie Buckley, Arthur Darvill, Julie Hesmondhalgh, Mark Gatiss and Alex Lawther.

Additional names revealed today include Alfred Enoch, Lorraine Ashbourne, Eddie Marsan, Nina Sosanya, Meera Syal and David Tennant.

Each will perform for one night only, joining Crouch live on stage on a date between 6 to 24 May 2025.

The Young Vic’s full 2025/26 season, the first under new artistic director Nadia Fall, will be announced later this year.

Tagged in this Story

Related Articles

See all

Latest Reviews

See all

Theatre news & discounts

Get the best deals and latest updates on theatre and shows by signing up for WhatsOnStage newsletter today!

Biggest stories of the month

READ MORE

Latest Videos

Ivanno Jeremiah, still from the production video

Watch a clip from Retrograde in the West End

Director Amit Sharma’s production runs at the Apollo Theatre