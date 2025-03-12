whatsonstage white
Theatre News

Tim Crouch’s An Oak Tree adds further guest artists

They join the previously announced Ṣọ́pẹ́ Dìrísù, Michelle Terry, Luke Thompson, Russell Tovey, and Indira Varma

Tanyel Gumushan

Tanyel Gumushan

| London |

12 March 2025

Adjoa Andoh, Arthur Darvill, Julie Hesmondhalgh
Adjoa Andoh, Arthur Darvill, Julie Hesmondhalgh, © Suki Dhanda, Ruth Crafer, James Melina

The Young Vic has revealed additional names joining the 20th-anniversary staging of Tim Crouch’s An Oak Tree.

Presented by Francesca Moody Productions in association with the London venue, the production will feature Crouch performing alongside a different guest artist at each performance. Which artist (who has not seen or read the play beforehand) will only be revealed to the audience on the night.

The story follows a father who has lost his daughter in a car accident and the driver of the car, who is a stage hypnotist. Their first meeting occurs when the father volunteers for the hypnotist’s act, resulting in an exploration of grief, suggestion, and the power of the mind.

An Oak Tree first premiered in 2005 and has since been performed in 19 countries, with over 350 guest artists, including Frances McDormand, Geoffrey Rush, Sharon D Clarke, Sophie Okonedo, and Peter Dinklage.

The play pioneered the concept of the theatrical ‘cold-read’, where guest performers enter the story without prior preparation. Directed by Crouch alongside Karl James and Andy Smith, the play includes music by Peter Gill.

Previously announced guest artists include Ṣọ́pẹ́ DìrísùMichelle TerryLuke Thompson, Russell Tovey, and Indira Varma.

It has today been revealed that Adjoa Andoh, Jessie Buckley, Arthur Darvill, Julie Hesmondhalgh, Mark Gatiss and Alex Lawther will appear. Each will perform for one night only, joining Crouch live on stage on a date between 6 to 24 May 2025.

The Young Vic’s full 2025/26 season, the first under new artistic director Nadia Fall, will be announced later this year.

Tagged in this Story

Latest Reviews

See all

Theatre news & discounts

Get the best deals and latest updates on theatre and shows by signing up for WhatsOnStage newsletter today!

Biggest stories of the month

READ MORE

Latest Videos

Headshot of composer Alan Menken

Alan Menken teases new song from Disney’s Hercules at London Palladium concert

The West End premiere of Hercules begins performances this summer