Danny Sapani to star in Between Riverside and Crazy at Hampstead Theatre

Danny Sapani will star in the UK premiere of Between Riverside and Crazy at Hampstead theatre later this year.

Sapani plays Walter ‘Pops’ Washington in Stephen Adly Guirgis’s Pulitzer-winning drama, which will be directed by Michael Longhurst and runs from 3 May to 15 June 2024.

Sapani was recently played King Lear to acclaim at the Almeida Theatre. His other recent stage work includes Hymn, also at the Almeida, and Medea at the National Theatre. His screen credits include Killing Eve, Penny Dreadful and the sci-fi series Halo.

Between Riverside and Crazy centres on an ex-cop who has filled his palatial apartment in Manhattan with an extended family of petty criminals. So now he’s besieged by the landlords, who want him out, the NYPD, who want him to settle his lawsuit against them, and the ladies from the local church, who want to save his soul.

Adly Guirgis’ tragicomedy won multiple awards on Broadway, including the Pulitzer Prize for Drama. His other plays include Jesus Hopped the A-Train, The Last Days of Judas Iscariot and The Motherf**ker with the Hat.

Longhurst returns to Hampstead following his productions of Caroline or Change, Gloria and The Blackest Black. His other productions include Next to Normal, The Band’s Visit and Constellations (all at the Donmar).

The creative team also includes designer Max Jones, lighting designer Anna Watson and Richard Hammarton as sound designer and composer. The casting director is Lotte Hines.

Further casting will be announced in due course.