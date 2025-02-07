Contemporary Phantom of the Opera film adaptation in production

The mask from the Broadway production of the musical version of The Phantom of the Opera

(© Monique Wingard / (CC BY 2.0))

Gaston Leroux’s 1910 novel The Phantom Of The Opera, which was previously adapted into the blockbuster musical of the same name, is only just becoming a French-language feature film.

It has been reported by Deadline that this version, directed by Alexandre Castagnetti (Stand by Love) from a screenplay co-written with Camille Fontaine (Coco Before Chanel), will be aimed at young adults and be Twilight inspired.

The film will follow 18-year-old Anastasia, who has just arrived in Paris with the hopes of taking up a position as a ballet dancer at the opera house.

There, ambitious artistic director, James Figueras, is reviving Orpheus, the mythic opera inspired by the Greek mythological figure and his journey to the underworld to save his lover Eurydice.

When Anastasia meets the opera house’s mythical phantom, they embark on an impossible love story. Meanwhile, the prima ballerina Victoire Bellanger, meant for the role of Eurydice, barely escapes death and Anastasia takes on the star role.

Starring in the French-language contemporary adaptation will be Deva Cassel (Netflix’s The Leopard), Julien De Saint Jean (The Count Of Monte Cristo) and Romain Duris (Heartbreaker).

Members of the Opéra Garnier ballet company will feature in the as-yet-unnamed film, with principal dancer Dorothée Gilbert playing Victoire Bellanger.

Leroux’s tale, set in the 1880s, follows a reclusive figure who is obsessed with a young soprano that he wants to take under his wing.

Additionally, Deadline previously reported that Kenny Ortega, who tackled the High School Musical and Descendants series, would oversee a new series, titled Phantom, with the hopes that a franchise similar to Descendants will emerge. Circling a Disney Plus run, it was initially being written by Giovanni M Porta (At Midnight) from a story by Porta and Eric Bromberg.

The Phantom of the Opera musical, which was turned into a film in 2004, is currently playing in the West End. It closed on Broadway last spring.