Connections musical – first listen to Tobias Turley and Erin Caldwell performing “Anywhere I’d Rather Be”

Have a first listen to the new musical!

Take a first listen to new pop/rock musical Connections.

Penned by two emerging writers, Glasgow-based Andrew Brien and Long Islander Gregory P Franz, the show delves into the murky area between real-life and digital connections, across online and offline worlds. It has been in development for two years now, after Brien had the idea backstage at the Edinburgh Fringe in 2022.

The production will release its debut single, “Anywhere I’d Rather Be”, tomorrow (20 September) – and you can have an exclusive listen below.

The track features performances by West End stars Tobias Turley (Mamma Mia – West End) and Erin Caldwell (Six – UK and International Tour).

Further plans for the musical, as well as two additional tracks, will be revealed in due course.

Watch “Anywhere I’d Rather Be” below: