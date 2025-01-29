Exclusive: The National Theatre has revealed complete casting for the upcoming return of the Olivier Award-winning play Dear England.

As previously reported, James Graham’s piece, about Gareth Southgate’s multi-year vision for the England men’s football team, is set for a new run at the National Theatre, as well as a regional premiere at the Lowry in Salford. Gwilym Lee will take on the role of Southgate in the new production, following in the footsteps of Joseph Fiennes.

Joining Lee will be Liz White, who will play the role of Pippa Grange – sports psychologist and Head of People and Team Development at The Football Association from 2017 to 2019.

Alongside Lee and White are returning company members Josh Barrow as Jordan Pickford, Gunnar Cauthery as Gary Lineker, Tony Turner as Greg Dyke, John Hodgkinson as Greg Clarke and Ryan Whittle, who is this time taking on the role of Harry Kane.

They will be accompanied by new cast members Matt Bardock as Mike Webster, Jude Carmichael as Marcus Rashford, Gamba Cole as Raheem Sterling, Ryan Donaldson as Harry Maguire, Felixe Forde as Alex Scott, Kadell Herida as Jadon Sancho, Joshua Hill as Jordan Henderson, Martin Marquez as Sam Allardyce, Tane Siah as Bukayo Saka and Tristan Waterson as Dele Alli.

Also joining the company are Jass Beki, Courtney George, Will Harrison-Wallace, Jordan Ford Silver, Philip Labey and Ellouise Shakespeare-Hart. The cast will also be playing additional roles as part of the ensemble.

The show will not be the same as the original 2023 production, with the National previously stating: “As the nation watches the drama unfold at this summer’s UEFA EURO 2024, Graham’s critically acclaimed play will evolve to include this key European championship.”

Directed by Goold, the show’s creative team includes set designer Es Devlin, costume designer Evie Gurney, lighting designer Jon Clark, co-movement directors Ellen Kane and Hannes Langolf, video designer Ash J Woodward, co-sound designers Dan Balfour and Tom Gibbons, additional music by Max Perryment, revival director Elin Schofield, casting director Bryony Jarvis-Taylor, dialect coach Richard Ryder, voice coaches Cathleen McCarron and Tasmin Newlands, associate lighting designer Ben Jacobs, associate sound designer Johnny Edwards and staff director Connie Treves.

Dear England will return to the National’s Olivier Theatre from 10 March to 24 May 2025, followed by a four-week run at the Lowry in Salford, from 29 May to 29 June 2025. A TV adaptation is also in the works.