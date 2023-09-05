Company confirmed for Trompe L’Oeil musical at the Other Palace

Blair Anderson’s production will begin performances in the Studio space later this month

Casting has been confirmed for new musical Trompe L’Oeil – which is heading to the Other Palace later this month.

Featuring book, music and lyrics by Henry Parkman Biggs, the piece is inspired by clocks and famous surrealist pieces of art such as The Escherian Stairwell, Magritte’s Apples and Salvador Dali’s Melting. It describes itself as a combination of cabaret, queer theatre, politics and circus, with songs that contain hidden, cryptic messages.

Trompe L’Oeil has previously been staged Off-Broadway in 2021, on the Fringe in London in 2022 and at the famed Fluctuart gallery in Paris earlier this year.

This updated version of the musical is directed and choreographed by Blair Anderson Book, while the creative team features musical director Georgia Rawlins, musical supervisor/arranger Mark Crossland, associate musical supervisor Laurence Stannard, associate choreographer Thomas Ashton and choreographer producer Funky Tickle Productions. General management is by Carter Dixon McGill.

Set to appear in the cast of eight are Emer Dineen (Modest), Alex Wadham (42nd Street), Craig Barley (The Third Man), Dominic Booth (We Will Rock You), Olivia Saunders (Hex), Sarah Louise Hughes (The Rise and Fall of Little Voice), William Elijan Lewis (making his London stage debut) and Yasmin Sharp (Chase).

Produced by Funky Tickle Productions, Trompe L’Oeil will run at the Other Palace Studio from 29 September to 15 October 2023, with a press night set for 3 October. Tickets are on sale below.