Colin Firth pays visit to Operation Mincemeat in the West End

The show has been campaigning for months to have Firth, star of the Operation Mincemeat film, to visit the Fortune Theatre

Colin Firth paid a visit to the West End production of Operation Mincemeat yesterday.

While celebrities visiting shows is a relatively regular occurrence, the signifance of Firth’s presence at this particular show cannot be overstated. The award-winning actor led the film of the same name (though of wildly different tone), also based on the tale of a World War Two plot to use a deceased man’s body in order to trick Axis powers in the Mediterranean.

Ever since their developmental runs at Riverside Studios, the musical’s team has been campaigning (hard) to have Firth attend the show, even deploying the hashtag “#GetColinFirthToMincemeat”. Not only that, one of the boxes at the Fortune Theatre, home of the production, was christened in Firth’s name in order to coax him to the venue.

In the photo above, Firth is positioned next to WhatsOnStage Award nominee Natasha Hodgson – both of whom play the role of Ewan Montague, the famed spy who plays a large role in executing the Operation.

The award-winning musical, nominated for four WhatsOnStage Awards in total, continues playing at the venue throughout 2024. It will also be appearing at the WhatsOnStage Awards on 11 February 2024. Firth’s presence at the awards is sadly less likely, but we’d love for him to attend.

Spitlip tweeted today: “An honour to have you in Colin, a legend, a gentleman, you’re on for the matinee today – hope that’s fine.”