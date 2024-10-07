Chicago tour – first look at rehearsals with Brenda Edwards, Kevin Clifton and more

Chicago is embarking on a brand new tour – and now you can step into rehearsals!

The iconic show follows Roxie, a woman who murders her lover but tries to escape the wrath of the law. The piece is the winner of six Tony Awards, and has played in 36 countries worldwide. Numbers in Kander and Ebb’s musical include “Razzle Dazzle”, “Cell Block Tango”, and “All That Jazz”.

Returning to the show are Faye Brookes, taking on the role of Roxie Hart, with much-loved performer, director and personality Brenda Edwards playing Mama Morton.

Kevin Clifton (Strictly Come Dancing, Singin’ in the Rain) plays Billy Flynn, while Djalenga Scott (West Side Story, Grease) returns to the role of Velma Kelly, starring alongside Joshua Lloyd (The Lion King) as Amos Hart and Jordan Lee Davies (La Cage aux Folles) as Mary Sunshine.

The cast is completed by Bethany Adamson, Victoria Anderson, Josh Crowther, Joe Dale, Jessica Keable, Robin Kent, Annabelle Laing, Jacob McLay Reid, Jonathan Milton, George Olney, Oliver Ramsdale, Elly Shaw, Lucy Anne Stacey, Matthew Sweet and Ria Tanaka.

From Saturday 12 October to Saturday 19 October 2024, the Milton Keynes Theatre will host performances, followed by the Alhambra Theatre in Bradford (21 October to 26 October 2024), the Theatre Royal in Newcastle (28 October to 2 November 2024), the Palace Theatre in Manchester (4 November to 9 November 2024), the Orchard Theatre in Dartford (11 November to 16 November 2024), the Mayflower Theatre in Southampton (19 November to 23 November 2024), and Stoke Regent Theatre (25 November to 30 November 2024).

Into 2025, the show will visit His Majesty’s Aberdeen (14 to 18 January), Cheltenham Everyman (20 to 25 January), Sheffield Lyceum (28 January to 1 February), Edinburgh Playhouse (4 to 8 February), Liverpool Empire (10 to 15 February), Oxford New Theatre (24 February to 1 March), Southend Cliffs Pavilion (3 to 8 March), Bord Gais Energy Theatre Dublin (11 to 15 March), Grand Opera House Belfast (17 to 22 March), Bournemouth Pavilion (31 March to 5 April), Nottingham Royal Concert Hall (7 to 12 April), Birmingham Alexandra (14 to 19 April), Hall for Cornwall Truro (21 to 26 April), Venue Cymru Llandudno (29 April to 3 May), Wales Millennium Centre Cardiff (5 to 10 May), Bristol Hippodrome (19 to 24 May), New Wimbledon Theatre (9 to 14 June), Curve, Leicester (16 to 21 June), Wolverhampton Grand (23 to 28 June), Hull New Theatre (30 June to 5 July), Congress Theatre Eastbourne (7 to 12 July), Norwich Theatre Royal (14 to 19 July), Blackpool Winter Gardens (21 to 26 July), New Victoria Woking (28 July to 2 August), Sunderland Empire (4 to 9 August), the Hawth Crawley (11 to 16 August) and King’s Theatre Glasgow (18 to 23 August).

