Casting for Terence Rattigan’s In Praise of Love revealed

Orange Tree Theatre has announced complete casting for the upcoming production of Terence Rattigan’s In Praise of Love.

The drama, loosely based on the relationship between the actor Rex Harrison and his wife Kay Kendall, is set in England in 1973. It follows Estonian refugee Lydia and her Marxist literary critic husband Sebastian, who both previously worked in wartime intelligence, and the arrival of Lydia’s admirer, a best-selling American author.

The cast includes Daniel Abelson (Amsterdam) as Mark Walters, Joe Edgar (The Cabinet Minister) as Joey Cruttwell, Claire Price (Poison) as Lydia Cruttwell and Dominic Rowan (The Invention of Love) as Sebastian Cruttwell.

The play is directed by Amelia Sears and features designs by Peter Butler, lighting by Bethany Gupwell, sound design and compositions by Elizabeth Purnell and casting by Helena Palme. Pam Nichol serves as production manager.

In Praise of Love opens at the Orange Tree Theatre on 3 June 2025, following previews from 24 May and runs until 5 July.