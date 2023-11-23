Cast set for Kay Mellor’s The Syndicate on tour, including The Wanted’s Max George

The world stage premiere of the late Kay Mellor’s The Syndicate is slated for a UK tour lasting 15 weeks, running from April to July next year – and casting has now been revealed.

The play is based on the popular BBC One drama series that spanned four seasons. It recounts the tale of five supermarket employees who find themselves with winning lottery syndicate numbers just as their jobs and financial stability hang in the balance.

As Kay Mellor’s final stage endeavor, The Syndicate follows in the footsteps of her previous successful adaptations, including Fat Friends – The Musical and Band of Gold.

Gaynor Faye, known for her work in both television and theater, will be making her directorial debut with this production, taking her mother’s adaptation from the small screen to the stage.

The Wanted’s Max George, who also played Clint on Glee, will make his stage debut in the production, appearing alongside Brooke Vincent (Coronation Street) and Samantha Giles (Emmerdale).

George said today: “I’m delighted that my stage debut role is in The Syndicate. I’m such a huge fan of Kay’s work and it’s an honour to be part of this world premiere tour. I feel like I’ve won the lottery!” Further casting is to be revealed in due course.

The Syndicate will tour various locations across the UK, including Mellor’s hometown Leeds, Richmond (where it opens on 4 April), Norwich, Newcastle, New Brighton, Salford, Milton Keynes, Nottingham, Sheffield, Shrewsbury, Hull, Glasgow, Birmingham, and Bradford.

The production is a collaboration between Rollem and Josh Andrews Productions, in association with JAS Theatricals. Further casting and creative team members are to be revealed.