There are two chances to see the show during its development

An industry workshop presentation of I’m Every Woman – The Chaka Khan Musical has set its cast.

The workshop is scheduled to take place at Mountview Academy of Theatre Arts, London, on Friday 10 November. There will be two 80-minute performances with showtimes at 11:00am and 2:30pm.

The cast include Karen Mavundukure in the role of Chaka Khan, Jordan Frazier as Flashback Chaka Khan, Amarra Smith as Destiny, Alistair Toovey as Dylan, Ashley Samuels as Joel the Director and Stevie Wonder, and Anelisa Lamola portraying Nina – the Book Writer.

Also appearing are Hassun Sharif as Flashback Richard Holland and Prince, Charlotte St. Croix as Taka Boom, Gavin Keenan as Harry Myles – the Producer, Duane-Lamonte O’Garro as Hassan Khan and Grandmaster Melle Mel, Chris Breistein as Robert Palmer and Kevin Murphy, Jessica Niles as Whitney Houston, Chanice Alexander-Burnett as Angela Davis, Teddy Wills as Fred Hampton and Andre Fischer, Marvyn Charles as Bobby Watson, Luke Friend as Cocaine and Lee Graziano, Oliver Jacobson as Bob Martin, and Andre Coulson as Don Cornelius and Tony Maiden.

Additionally, Connor Wilkins and Ellie Cooper make their debut in the roles of Al Ciner and Joni Mitchell, respectively. The ensemble includes Suki Wong, Wallis Pipe, Asmara Cammock, Lee Crowley, Jamie Bell, and Zion Battles.

The musical’s book is written by screenwriter Tina Andrews, with direction by Racky Plews. The orchestrations, vocal arrangements, and musical supervision are handled by Ian Oakley. Choreography is by Del Mak, sound design by Chris Whybrow, and casting by Debbie O’Brien. The production is produced by Adrian Grant.

The story is explored through flashbacks and a meta-musical structure of a “show-within-a-show”, delving into Chaka Khan’s history and her rise to fame.

I’m Every Woman features Chaka Khan’s well-loved songs, both as a solo artist and as the lead singer of the band Rufus, including “I’m Every Woman,” “Ain’t Nobody,” “I Feel For You,” and “Higher Love.” A full production, which has received Chaka Khan’s endorsement, is set to premiere in autumn 2024.

Chris Whybrow (he/him) takes care of sound design, while the casting is overseen by Debbie O’Brien (she/her), assisted by casting associate Sophia Lewis (she/her). The production also features associate director Amber Sinclair-Case (they/them) and associate choreographer Ebony Clarke (she/her).