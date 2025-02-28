Cast joining Harriet Walter and Gloria Obianyo in Ralph Fiennes’ As You Like It revealed

Further names have joined the new production of As You Like It at Theatre Royal Bath.

Shakespeare’s pastoral comedy is directed by Ralph Fiennes as part of a trilogy of shows the Oscar-nominated actor is overseeing at the venue during the second half of the year. It follows the would-be lovers Rosalind and Orlando as they battle their way back to one another.

Joining the previously revealed Harriet Walter (Succession) as Jaques, while Rosalind is played by Gloria Obianyo (Paradise). The cast also includes Imogen Elliott, Paul Jesson, Charlie Rowe and Ethan Thomas – their roles have not yet been disclosed.

Further casting and creative team are to be revealed. The show will run from 15 August to 6 September.

The venue’s Ralph Fiennes season also features David Hare’s Grace Pervades, co-starring Miranda Raison. Further casting for that production has also been revealed – including Sharif Afifi, Saskia Strallen and Jordan Metcalfe. The final show will be a new play by Rebecca Lenkiewicz – Small Hotel.