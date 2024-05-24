Cast for Some Mothers Do Have ‘Em revival announced

The comedy will be revived in Cirencester

The Barn Theatre has announced the full casting for the stage adaptation of the beloved classic TV show Some Mothers Do ‘Ave ‘Em.

Directed by Joseph O’Malley and adapted from Ray Allen’s classic 1970s show by Guy Unsworth, the stage adaptation will feature antics that made the original TV series a household favourite. The story follows the accident-prone Frank Spencer, whose attempts to navigate daily life result in a series of comedic disasters, much to the bemusement of his wife, Betty.

Running from 8 July to 17 August, the show will star Julie Teal (Dial M For Murder) as Barbara Fisher, Sam Denia (Murder for Two) as Frank Spencer, Laura Anna-Mead (Shakespeare in Love) as Betty Spencer, Derek Elroy (Calendar Girls The Musical) as Father O’Hara, Steven Wren (Little Shop of Horrors) as David Worthington/Terry Luscombe and Georgia Leila Stoller (Carrie the Musical) as Leslie/Constable.

The creative team includes O’Malley, designer Alfie Heywood, lighting designer Adam Foley, composer and sound designer Sam Glossop, sound programmer Mike Beer, and stunt coordinator Annie Mackenzie.