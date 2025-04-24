Cast for Sing Street musical’s UK premiere announced

Sing Street: A New Musical will make its UK premiere this summer – and initial casting has been revealed.

The stage version of John Carney’s beloved coming-of-age film, about a 16-year-old Dubliner trying to form a band in the 1980s, was first seen in Boston and New York before the pandemic began – though it had its Broadway season halted by the lockdowns.

It has a book by Enda Walsh, with music and lyrics by Gary Clark and Carney, direction by Rebecca Taichman (who oversaw the New York and Boston versions), choreography by Sonya Tayeh and design by Bob Crowley, with casting by Stuart Burt.

Adam Hunter will make his musical theatre debut in the role of Brendan. Hunter featured heavily on the original soundtrack for the film.

He said: “Sing Street has followed me throughout my career, now, to be making my live theatre debut with this beautiful stage adaptation, featuring an incredible set of songs from the movie with brand-new music for the stage is a dream.”

You can see him perform a new track by Clark, written for the UK premiere of Sing Street here.

The show will run at the Lyric Hammersmith Theatre from 8 July to 23 August 2025, with a press night on 18 July.

You can find out more about the Lyric Hammersmith’s season here.