Cast for Noises Off revival tour revealed

A new production of Noises Off will open next month at the New Wolsey Theatre, with a cast and creative team now announced.

The revival of Michael Frayn’s seminal physical meta-comedy, about a new stage show destined for complete disaster, is a co-presentation between Theatre by the Lake, New Wolsey Theatre Ipswich, Queen’s Theatre Hornchurch, and Les Théâtres de la Ville de Luxembourg.

The ensemble includes Hisham Abdel Razek as Frederick Fellowes, Ezra Alexander as Tim Allgood, Clare-Louise English as Belinda Blair, George Kemp as Garry Lejeune, Harry Long as Lloyd Dallas, Hilary Maclean as Dotty Otley, Russell Richardson as Selsdon Mowbray, Ailsa Joy as Brooke Ashton, and Gemma Salter as Poppy Norton. Mollie Manning and Yani Green will appear as understudies.

Douglas Rintoul directs, with set and costume design by Clio Van Aerde, lighting design by KJ, and sound design by Helen Atkinson. The creative team also includes assistant director Charlie Flynn, wardrobe supervisor Rebecca Rawlinson-Allen, and Haruka Kuroda overseeing fight, movement and intimacy direction.

Performances begin at New Wolsey Theatre from 1 to 24 May, before touring to Queen’s Theatre Hornchurch (28 May to 7 June), les Théâtres de la Ville de Luxembourg (13 to 15 June), and Theatre by the Lake (25 June to 26 July).