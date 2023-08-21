Cast announced for musical satire The Foreigners’ Panto

The world premiere production begins performances at BOLD Theatre in Elephant and Castle this October

Complete casting has been revealed for BOLD Theatre’s upcoming production of The Foreigners’ Panto.

Written by Shani Erez, based on her personal experience of facing deportation from the UK, the political musical comedy features original songs by Tomer Run and Erez. It follows a group of immigrants who try to put on their own version of a traditional British pantomime.

The production will be directed by Erez, Marianne Badrichani and Sarah Goddard, and feature designs by Sammy Dowson and music direction by Leo Elso.

The company will be led by Vikash Bhai (Limbo) as Lord Villain, Suzy Kohane (Hexenhammer) as Benedict Bumbercatch, Fabrizio Matteini (Medici – Masters of Florence) as Dame Foreign, Gabriel Paul (The Play That Goes Wrong) as John Constable, Aliya Roberts (Singapore Lyric Opera) as Zara Foreign, and Amanda Vilanova (Fox) as Visa the Cow, who are all first- and second-generation immigrants.

The Foreigners’ Panto runs from 3 to 28 October, with a press night set for 5 October.

