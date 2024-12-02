whatsonstage white
Cast announced for Firebird at the King’s Head Theatre

The world premiere of the play begins next month

Alex Wood

| London |

2 December 2024

The poster image for Firebird, © Steve Ullathorne
The poster image for Firebird, © Steve Ullathorne

The cast has been announced for the world premiere of Firebird, a new play by Richard Hough.

Based on the memoir by Sergey Fetisov and adapted from the screenplay by Peeter Rebane and Tom Prior, the production is directed by Owen Lewis. The play will run at the King’s Head Theatre from January 9 to February 9, 2025, with a press night scheduled for January 13.

Set during the Cold War, Firebird tells the true story of a young soldier who enters into a secret relationship with a fighter pilot on a Soviet Air Force base in 1970s Estonia.

The tale was adapted into the multi-award-winning 2021 film of the same name, which premiered at the BFI Flare: London LGBTQI+ Film Festival and drew on Fetisov’s memoir, later translated into English.

The cast includes Robert Eades (known for his roles in Young Woman and the Sea and Bad Education), Nigel Hastings (The Forsyte Saga Parts 1 & 2 and And Then Come the Night Jars) Sorcha Kennedy (Rainer) and Theo Walker (Coming Clean).

The creative team features director Owen Lewis, designer Gregor Donnelly, lighting designer Clancy Flynn, sound designer Jac Cooper, intimacy coordinator Jess Tucker Boyd, and casting by Marc Frankum.

Tickets are on sale now.

