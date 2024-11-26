whatsonstage white
Have a first listen to the Stalled musical world premiere

The show will open at the King’s Head Theatre in February

Alex Wood

Alex Wood

| London |

26 November 2024

Lauren Ward recording for Stalled

Have a first listen to the world premiere of Stalled, a new musical at the King’s Head Theatre.

The production, running from 13 February to 23 March 2025, features book and lyrics by Liesl Wilke, music and lyrics by Andy Marsh, and additional contributions from Kyle Puccia.

Set in a Seattle ladies’ room and directed by Vikki Stone, Stalled brings together an unlikely blend of characters, each navigating their own personal challenges.

West End and Broadway star Lauren Ward will be joined by Josie Benson (Kiss Me, Kate, Mamma Mia!).

The ensemble cast also includes Cezarah Bonner, Regina Co, Emma Espada, Isabella Gervais, Joanna Kirkland, Evita Khrime, Rebecca-Jo Roberts, Carrie Sutton, and Grace Venus.

Stalled is produced by Thomas Hopkins Productions, with Wilke serving as co-producer. The production will also offer “Pay What You Can Tuesdays”.

The creative team includes Stone as director, with Livi van Warmelo serving as musical director and Dannielle ‘Rhimes’ Lecointe as choreographer. Emily Bestow designs the set and costumes, while Ciarán Cunningham handles lighting design and Dan Samson oversees sound design. Caroline Croft is the production manager, and Rob Kelly is the casting director.

Marketing is led by Tessa Daniels for Make a Noise, with social media managed by JWoo. Thomas Hopkins Productions serve as the producers and general management.

Tickets start at £10 on other performance days.

