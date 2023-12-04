Cast announced for Exhibitionists, opening the new King’s Head Theatre in London

The King’s Head Theatre is gearing up for the world premiere of Exhibitionists, the first production at its brand-new performance space in Angel – and casting has now been announced.

A gay romantic comedy co-written by Shaun McKenna and Andrew Van Sickle, the play is directed by Bronagh Lagan and is slated to run from 5 January to 10 February.

The piece unfolds within the San Francisco art world, centering on the intersecting lives of former partners at an art exhibition. The ensemble cast features Ashley D Gayle in the role of Conor, Jake Mitchell-Jones portraying Mal, Robert Rees as Robbie, Rolando Montecalvo as Rayyan, and Øystein Lode making his professional debut as Sebastian.

The creative team includes Gregor Donnelly as set and costume designer, with Jane Deitch for casting, Max Pappenheim for sound, Clancy Flynn for lighting, and Matt Powell for video.

Co-producer James Seabright, also a trustee for the venue, said today: “As co-producer of Exhibitionists and chair of trustees at the King’s Head Theatre, I am doubly excited to announce this brilliant cast for the world premiere of this sparkling comedy by Shaun McKenna and Andrew Van Sickle, as the first new production at the new King’s Head Theatre.

“Director Bronagh Lagan and casting director Jane Deitch have brought the perfect ensemble together to explore this comedy of modern gay manners set in the art world of America’s west coast. It promises audiences an ideal escape from the London winter.”