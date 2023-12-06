Bush Theatre’s Red Pitch to transfer to @sohoplace in the West End

Tyrell Williams’ hit play Red Pitch will transfer to the West End.

Directed by Daniel Bailey, the piece was first seen at the Bush Theatre in 2022, receiving glowing reviews. It will once more star Kedar Williams-Stirling (Sex Education), Emeka Sesay (The Power) and Francis Lovehall (Small Axe), and will run at new West End venue @sohoplace from 15 March to 4 May 2024.

Artistic director of Bush Theatre Lynette Linton said: “Developing new writing is central to what we do at the Bush Theatre and Tyrell’s Red Pitch is an example of which we are very proud. A beautiful story of three young Black men, dealing with what life throws at them via their deeply rooted friendship based on playing football. It was a massive success at the Bush both with audiences and critics, and following two sold-out runs at our home in West London, I and the Bush team are so excited to introduce the show to a wider West End audience and firmly establish Red Pitch in the theatrical canon. Come we go!” This marks the Bush Theatre’s first West End transfer underLinton’s tenure.

Following a group of friends who come together on their local football pitch (threatened with demolition), Red Pitch received the George Devine Award, Best New Play at the OffWestEnd Awards, with Tyrell Williams named Best Writer at the Stage Debut Awards, and awarded the Evening Standard Theatre Award for Most Promising Playwright and Most Promising Playwright at the Critics’ Circle Theatre Awards.

The current production, new musical The Little Big Things, will complete its run on 2 March 2024. Creative team for the Red Pitch West End transfer is to be revealed by the production.