Bronco Billy – The Musical announces full cast and releases first listen

The show is heading to the Wild Wild (Off) West End next year

Exclusive: Complete casting has been revealed for the upcoming UK premiere of Bronco Billy – The Musical.

Bronco Billy, based on the hit Clint Eastwood film that follows a group of Wild West roustabouts whose lives take a turn when their troupe leader meets a runaway heiress, was first seen in Los Angeles in 2019. It won the Ovation Awards for Best Book of an Original Musical and Best Lyrics/Composition of an Original Musical the subsequent year.

The show has a book by Dennis Hackin, music and lyrics by Chip Rosenbloom and John Torres, with additional lyrics by Michele Brourman. It is based on the Warner Brothers motion picture written by Dennis Hackin, by special arrangement with Warner Brothers Theatre Ventures.

Joining previously announced Emily Benjamin (Cabaret) as Antoinette will be Tarinn Callender (The Drifters Girl) as Bronco Billy, and Victoria Hamilton-Barritt (Hex) as Constance, alongside Gemma Atkins (Mamma Mia!) as Dee Dee, Jonathan Bourne (Nativity! The Musical) as Sam, Josh Butler (recent Mountview graduate) as Lasso Leonard, Alice Croft (But I’m a Cheerleader) as Mitzi, Chris Jared (Amélie) as Lipton, Karen Mavundukure (The Color Purple) as Doc, Henry Maynard (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child) as Lefty, Alexander McMorran (Heathers) as Sinclair, Aharon Rayner (The Great British Bake Off Musical) as Joe Eagle, Helen K Wint (Oklahoma!) as Lorraine and Silas Wyatt-Barke (The Prince of Egypt) as John Arlington.

Completing the company are Kalisha Amaris (Sister Act) and David Muscat (The Last Ship) who serve as swings.

A first listen to musical number “Tomorrow Starts Today”, performed by Benjamin and recorded at the iconic Abbey Road Studios, has also been released today. You can watch the video below:

Director Hunter Bird said: “I’m thrilled to be collaborating with this unbelievably talented company of performers to make this Wild West disco musical. This heart-forward group is going to surprise and delight our audiences. Our show will include magic, tap dancing, lasso work, whip-cracking, gun twirling, juggling- and that’s just Act One. We’re endeavouring to make this show as joyful as possible, and this cast is the perfect group to take on that exuberant challenge. I cannot wait to be in the room with them.”

The creative team also includes Amy Jane Cook for scenic design, Sarah Mercade for costume design, Alexzandra Sarmiento as choreographer, Nick Richings as lighting designer, Andrew Johnson as sound designer, John Bulleid as illusion designer, Rachel Bown-Williams and Ruth Cooper-Brown of RC-Annie Ltd as fight and intimacy directors, Amber Sinclair-Case as associate director, David O as music supervisor, Danny Hackin as associate producer, and Will Burton for casting.

Bronco Billy – The Musical runs at the Charing Cross Theatre in London from 23 January until 7 April 2024. Tickets are on sale below.