Boy Parts novel to be adapted for the stage

Boy Parts, the debut novel from Eliza Clark (Finalist in Women’s Prize for Fiction, Granta’s Best of Young British Novelist 2023), will run in Soho this autumn.

Billed as a psychological thriller, Boy Parts has beenadapted by award-winning writer Gillian Greer (Meat) and is set to be directed by Sara Joyce.

The show follows Irina, who takes explicit, compromising photos of average-looking men, only for her life to spiral out of control.

Eliza Clark commented today: “I can’t wait to see Boy Parts on stage. Soho Theatre’s adaptation of the novel is sure to delight fans of the book and thrill an entirely new audience.”

Sofi Berenger of Metal Rabbit Productions said: “When we read Boy Parts we were mesmerised by Eliza’s unique voice and exploration of gender roles in the 2020s. It’s made for the stage and we can’t wait to see what Gill and Sara do with the piece and can’t think of a better home for it than Soho Theatre.”

The show will run at the Soho Theatre from 19 October to 25 November.