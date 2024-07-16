Becoming Nancy musical reveals initial casting

Casting has now been announced for the upcoming UK premiere of the musical Becoming Nancy.

Based on the popular coming-of-age novel by Terry Ronald, Becoming Nancy is directed and choreographed by Tony Award winner Jerry Mitchell (Pretty Woman, Kinky Boots). The book is penned by Elliot Davis, with music by George Stiles and lyrics by Anthony Drewe. Additional music and lyrics are contributed by Ronald, Davis and Stiles.

Mitchell explained that he discovered the book at Heathrow Airport in 2013. Struck by the story’s potential, he decided to turn it into a musical, first seen at Atlanta’s Alliance Theatre in 2019.

Set in 1979, Becoming Nancy follows David Starr, a sixth former with a penchant for pop idols like Blondie, Sting, and Kate Bush. Despite his talent and imagination, he faces an unexpected twist when cast as the female lead in the school play. The unconventional choice stirs opinions among his parents, aunt, and classmates, prompting David to seek guidance from his no-nonsense best friend Frances and his unlikely co-star Maxie, the enigmatic football team captain.

The cast will be led by Joseph Peacock (The Last Ship, Bat out of Hell, Scarborough) as David Starr, alongside Joseph Vella (Fame) as Maxie Boswell, Paige Peddie (The Book of Mormon) as Frances Bailey, Rebecca Trehearn (Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Cinderella) as Kath Starr, Genevieve Nicole (Magic Goes Wrong) as Aunt Val, Mathew Craig (Crazy for You) as Eddie Starr, Stephen Ashfield (The Book of Mormon) and Daisy Greenwood (Made in Dagenham in Concert) as Abigail Henson. Further casting will be revealed in due course.

Mitchell commented: “Becoming Nancy requires a lot of young, fresh talent, and I’m so excited to introduce these incredible young performers to British audiences alongside some spectacular West End stars. This beautiful story about finding your true self and the spotlight each of us deserves is going to be a joy to share with audiences of all ages.”

Becoming Nancy runs at Birmingham Rep from 2 October to 2 November 2024, with a press night set for 15 October.