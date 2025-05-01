BBC to broadcast West End concert for Elaine Paige, stage shows, musicals and more

The BBC has unveiled a fresh wave of theatrical treats for theatre enthusiasts over the coming fortnight.

Tonight (tonight), BBC Four will air the original West Side Story, followed by an Omnibus documentary about the making of the film. Into Sunday 4 May, there will be two episodes of the classic series Showstoppers, with stars such as Sarah Brightman and Barbara Dickson, presented by Gary Wilmot. Wilmot will reflect on the series in a Remebers… special at 7pm.

Keeping with the Wilmot theme, BBC Four will then broadcast the captured Barbican recording of Anything Goes, featuring Sutton Foster, Robert Lindsay and Wilmot, followed by the 2024 Big Night of Musicals, taped at the AO Arena.

Also on Sunday, Radio 2 will air its concert celebration of Elaine Paige, recorded at The London Palladium last month and featuring an array of guest stars. The concert was exclusively revealed by WhatsOnStage earlier this year.

On Thursday 8 May, there will be a showing of the film version of Jesus Christ Superstar starring Ted Neeley and Carl Anderson, as well as a re-showing of the aforementioned Big Night of Musicals.

The hit movie version of In the Heights will air on Saturday 10 May on BBC Two, repeated then on 15 May on BBC Four.

Sunday 11 May will involve a huge musical marathon. The third episode of Showstoppers will lead into Elaine Paige: 60 Years on Stage, a conversation between Paige and Zoe Ball. Following this will be A Night on the Town, the musical spectacular also featuring Paige and Lewis Collins, before a compilation of Paige’s best BBC performances and a re-airing of her 50th anniversary Royal Albert Hall concert special.