Australian diving star Matthew Mitcham to make UK acting debut

Mitcham will appear in a revival of Strangers in Between

Exclusive: Australian diving star Matthew Mitcham, the first openly gay athlete to win an Olympic gold medal, will make his UK acting debut in Strangers in Between later this year.

Mitcham made headlines in 2008 when he won gold in the 10m platform event, achieving the highest single-dive score in Olympic history at the time. He adapted his 2012 autobiography, Twists and Turns, into a cabaret show that toured Australia.

The production will run at the new Golden Goose Theatre in Camberwell from 19 September to 7 October, with a press night on 22 September.

Strangers in Between is billed as “a captivating Australian classic”. Written by Tommy Murphy, it looks at the highs and lows of growing up gay in modern Australia.

Joining Mitcham in the cast are Stephen Connery-Brown and Alex Ansdell. The creative team includes director Adam Spreadbury-Maher, who also helmed the play’s UK premiere at the King’s Head Theatre in 2016, and designer David Shields.

Strangers in Between is produced by LAMBCO Productions.

