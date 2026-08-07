Ariana Grande’s stage exit, Trainspotting’s fate and top shows at the Edinburgh Festivals

We digest the biggest news of the week on the Podcast

Welcome to the WhatsOnStage Podcast!

In a busy week Sarah Crompton and Alex Wood talk about Ariana Grande’s decision to step back from her projected stage appearance opposite Jonathan Bailey in Stephen Sondheim’s Sunday in the Park with George. And as Alex sets off for Edinburgh, they discuss his top picks for the festival, the failure of Trainspotting, the publishing of one-star reviews and the death of Peter Gill.

Crompton and Wood host a weekly series on all things theatrical. News, views, frank exchanges and lists offer an unmissable guide to what’s happening on stage (and in film and on television) now, in the past and in future.

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